Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the January 31st total of 319,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Neuronetics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 97,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,671. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 11,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,127.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 372,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,434.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 11,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,127.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 372,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,434.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 23,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $70,915.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,970 shares of company stock valued at $433,278 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

About Neuronetics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 487,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

