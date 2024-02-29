New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,118,932 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,118% from the average daily volume of 91,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

New Age Metals Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.69.

New Age Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.