New Stratus Energy’s (NSE) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

New Stratus Energy (CVE:NSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for New Stratus Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

New Stratus Energy Price Performance

New Stratus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Stratus Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties principally in Latin America. It has a farm-in agreement to acquire 100% interests in Block VMM-18 located in Cuenca Valle Medio del Magdalena, Colombia; and operates Blocks 16 and 67 oil consortiums located in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Stratus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Stratus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.