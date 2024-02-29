NFT (NFT) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 29th. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00015062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00015994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,928.14 or 0.99908207 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001124 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.09 or 0.00182718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007990 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/."

