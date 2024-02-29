Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:NIC)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Nicolet Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $78.07 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $89.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NIC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

In other news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $406,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,439,589.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $76,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $406,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,589.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,713 shares of company stock worth $2,067,748 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

