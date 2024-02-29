NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group began coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NMIH stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. NMI has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,750 shares of company stock worth $9,974,910. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 225,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 134,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,595,000 after purchasing an additional 83,594 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

