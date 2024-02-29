Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 265.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 0.3 %

NOK opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

