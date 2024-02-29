Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 621.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,294 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of PROG by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 266,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 197,152 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in PROG by 129.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 56.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,692 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

