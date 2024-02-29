Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,291 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after buying an additional 17,507,555 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 17,241,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $63,065,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,453,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,150,000 after buying an additional 6,057,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 145.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,714 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

