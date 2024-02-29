Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Learn CW Investment worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Learn CW Investment by 29.4% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 659,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Learn CW Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Learn CW Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 295,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Learn CW Investment by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 795,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Learn CW Investment alerts:

Learn CW Investment Price Performance

Learn CW Investment stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. Learn CW Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

Learn CW Investment Profile

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Learn CW Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learn CW Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.