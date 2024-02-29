Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter worth $59,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,825 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

NYSE WRK opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.01%.

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

