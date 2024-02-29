Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 70,495 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,967,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,770,798.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 over the last ninety days. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

