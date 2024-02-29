Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 439,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Evolv Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 132,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 19,457 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 79,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $397,648.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,073,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,390. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

EVLV stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85.

EVLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

