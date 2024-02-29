Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) President Sells $24,360.00 in Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) President Adam A. Dirlam sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $24,360.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 110,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $43.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

