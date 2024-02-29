Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.550-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $225.0 million-$230.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $219.3 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.350 EPS.

Novanta Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NOVT stock traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.16. 48,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 1.33. Novanta has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $452,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,923,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $452,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,923,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,272 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

