Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $225-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.21 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.350 EPS.

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $167.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.89. Novanta has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $452,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,923,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $452,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,923,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $2,394,272 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Novanta by 85.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the third quarter worth $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

