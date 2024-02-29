NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) & Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Head to Head Comparison

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NSTS Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Citizens Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.03%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than NSTS Bancorp.

10.8% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp -1.83% -0.19% -0.06% Citizens Community Bancorp 13.82% 8.09% 0.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $7.58 million 6.67 $30,000.00 ($0.04) -237.75 Citizens Community Bancorp $94.50 million 1.29 $13.06 million $1.25 9.30

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats NSTS Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

