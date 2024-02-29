Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Announces Earnings Results

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NUVL opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $89.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NUVL. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $2,274,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $2,274,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $3,032,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,150 shares of company stock valued at $14,577,684 over the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 196.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 291,821 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.