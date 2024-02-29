O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,704 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE UL opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.