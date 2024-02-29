O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,479 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 0.2 %

ETR stock opened at $100.57 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.06.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.