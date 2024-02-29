O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,059 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $135.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,119 shares of company stock worth $5,212,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

