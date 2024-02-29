O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Atkore by 34.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 85.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after buying an additional 60,531 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 7.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 13.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after buying an additional 52,945 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Atkore by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $164.02 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $165.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.18.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,220 shares of company stock worth $19,949,687 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

