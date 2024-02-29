O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,728 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2,979.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 58,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 56,317 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 37,635 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 5,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 10,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21.

OMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

