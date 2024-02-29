O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.85. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,063 shares of company stock valued at $10,766,882 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

