O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 6.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 249,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 22.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 347,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after buying an additional 62,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

Shares of ALL opened at $160.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $168.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -287.10%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

