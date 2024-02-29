O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

OXY stock opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.