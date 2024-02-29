O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 35.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after purchasing an additional 284,491 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

NYSE:ORI opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

