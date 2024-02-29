O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $8,938,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $5,778,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.20.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $816.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.25 and a 1-year high of $1,077.87.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

