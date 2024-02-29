O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,866 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 353,233 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,793,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after buying an additional 1,594,886 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

