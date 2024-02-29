O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,186 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $6,121,298.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,299,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,299,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $3,528,260.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 414,074 shares of company stock valued at $31,405,529. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

