O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,960 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $79.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91.

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

