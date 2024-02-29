O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,670 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 942,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after purchasing an additional 36,527 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of GMS by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of GMS by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average is $72.36. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

