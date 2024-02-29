O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,979 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 188.4% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.