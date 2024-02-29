O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 7,175 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,771 shares of company stock worth $4,001,966 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

