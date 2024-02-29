O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 7,555 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 9.10% of Kellanova worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 1,583.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 97,231 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Kellanova by 146.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,410 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 18.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $4,156,076.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,065,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,770,248 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Shares of K opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

