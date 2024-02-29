Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Down to $40.04

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.04, but opened at $39.13. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 65,225 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,503,000.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

