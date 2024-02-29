ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.600-5.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion. ODP also updated its FY24 guidance to 5.60-5.80 EPS.

ODP Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. ODP has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ODP will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded ODP from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Insider Activity at ODP

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ODP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ODP during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ODP by 875.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 2,326.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

