Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $112.08 and last traded at $108.29, with a volume of 6194453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.30.

The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 in the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after purchasing an additional 438,496 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,456 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,050,000 after buying an additional 959,693 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.73.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

