Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $603.0 million-$605.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.9 million. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.240-2.290 EPS.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock traded up $18.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.90. 7,886,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,292. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. Insiders own 7.36% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,187,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,547,000 after buying an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,097,000 after buying an additional 438,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

