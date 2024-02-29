Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54 to $0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $603 million to $605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.77 million. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.240-2.290 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of OKTA traded up $18.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.90. 7,886,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,292. Okta has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.



Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

