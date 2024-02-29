OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 339,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 365,463 shares.The stock last traded at $6.29 and had previously closed at $5.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OABI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OmniAb

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of -0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

