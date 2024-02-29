Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Oncology Institute Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. Oncology Institute has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oncology Institute

In related news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $57,304.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 62,780 shares of company stock valued at $137,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 1,192.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

