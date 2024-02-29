Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Onsemi alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onsemi

Onsemi Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $76.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.88. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.