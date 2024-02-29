Operose Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $116.81 and a one year high of $176.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

