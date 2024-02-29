Oppenheimer Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $125.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock traded up $18.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.09. 9,416,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 0.94. Okta has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $112.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after acquiring an additional 438,496 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,456 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,050,000 after buying an additional 959,693 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

