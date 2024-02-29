Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 25,492 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.38. 1,298,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,499,183. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.12. The company has a market cap of $306.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

