OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.13 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
OraSure Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %
OSUR stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 180,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Kathleen Gallagher Weber sold 24,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $194,238.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSUR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.
