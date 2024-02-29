Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Financial Review

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Orchid Island Capital pays out -175.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orchid Island Capital and RLJ Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A RLJ Lodging Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $13.70, indicating a potential upside of 16.40%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A -9.13% -0.94% RLJ Lodging Trust 5.76% 3.77% 1.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $177.57 million 2.43 -$39.21 million ($0.82) -10.25 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.33 billion 1.38 $41.92 million $0.32 36.78

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLJ Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Orchid Island Capital on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to stockholders, if it annually distributes dividends equal to at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

