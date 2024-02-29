ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.84

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 349458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORIC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

The firm has a market cap of $919.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,382.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,779 shares of company stock valued at $339,288 in the last quarter. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

