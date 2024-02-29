Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 15th

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Orion Office REIT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Orion Office REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Orion Office REIT by 9.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Orion Office REIT by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

